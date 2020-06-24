12360-302 Carmel Country Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool garage hot tub media room

Carmel Valley, 12360 Carmel Country Rd #302, Gated, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful, top floor, corner unit location in the gated Heights at Carmel Valley development. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, movie theater, restaurants and minutes to the gorgeous beaches at Del Mar and Torrey Pines. Wonderful floorplan offers 2 bedrooms plus an open area perfect for a more formal dining area or den. Hard surface floors throughout with upgraded wood floors in the living room, bedrooms and dining area and easy-care ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the cozy, gas log fireplace in the living room or step out onto the balcony to enjoy the cool Carmel Valley breeze. You will love the master bedroom with its spacious walk-in closet and the double sink vanity in the bathroom. Bedroom #2 also has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Other amenities include central air-conditioning, refreshing pool and spa and fitness center.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4761649)