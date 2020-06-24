All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

12360-302 Carmel Country Road

12360 Carmel Country Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12360 Carmel Country Rd, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Carmel Valley, 12360 Carmel Country Rd #302, Gated, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful, top floor, corner unit location in the gated Heights at Carmel Valley development. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, movie theater, restaurants and minutes to the gorgeous beaches at Del Mar and Torrey Pines. Wonderful floorplan offers 2 bedrooms plus an open area perfect for a more formal dining area or den. Hard surface floors throughout with upgraded wood floors in the living room, bedrooms and dining area and easy-care ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Enjoy the cozy, gas log fireplace in the living room or step out onto the balcony to enjoy the cool Carmel Valley breeze. You will love the master bedroom with its spacious walk-in closet and the double sink vanity in the bathroom. Bedroom #2 also has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Other amenities include central air-conditioning, refreshing pool and spa and fitness center.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4761649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

