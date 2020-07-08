All apartments in San Diego
12033 Eastbourne Rd
12033 Eastbourne Rd

12033 Eastbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

12033 Eastbourne Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 2br/2ba house! - Property Id: 285076

VACANT Well-kept 2 bedroom house with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, a/c, lovely yard with lemon, tangerine and orange trees! Large patio to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Bedrooms have carpet. Large 2-car garage with laundry hook ups. Small pet considered with additional deposit. Owner pays for gardener.
Available on 1-year lease.

Close to schools, shopping and easy commute to the 15 and 56 freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285076
Property Id 285076

(RLNE5798506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12033 Eastbourne Rd have any available units?
12033 Eastbourne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12033 Eastbourne Rd have?
Some of 12033 Eastbourne Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12033 Eastbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12033 Eastbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12033 Eastbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12033 Eastbourne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12033 Eastbourne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12033 Eastbourne Rd offers parking.
Does 12033 Eastbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12033 Eastbourne Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12033 Eastbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 12033 Eastbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12033 Eastbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 12033 Eastbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12033 Eastbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12033 Eastbourne Rd has units with dishwashers.

