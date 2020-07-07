All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

11821 Spruce Run Drive

11821 Spruce Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11821 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Triana, a well managed complex in a super convenient location. Very close walk to shopping, restaurants, groceries, parks and award winning schools. This is an open floor plan, dual masters, corner unit, two level condo and has a good sized private fenced in back yard. Just steps to beautiful pool Jacuzzi. Lots of windows, shows light and bright, AC, lots of storage and a 1 car attached garage with plenty of Association parking as well. Comes with washer/dryer. This is also in a much sought after school district and within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11821 Spruce Run Drive have any available units?
11821 Spruce Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11821 Spruce Run Drive have?
Some of 11821 Spruce Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11821 Spruce Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11821 Spruce Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11821 Spruce Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11821 Spruce Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11821 Spruce Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11821 Spruce Run Drive offers parking.
Does 11821 Spruce Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11821 Spruce Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11821 Spruce Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11821 Spruce Run Drive has a pool.
Does 11821 Spruce Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 11821 Spruce Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11821 Spruce Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11821 Spruce Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

