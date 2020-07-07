11821 Spruce Run Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Triana, a well managed complex in a super convenient location. Very close walk to shopping, restaurants, groceries, parks and award winning schools. This is an open floor plan, dual masters, corner unit, two level condo and has a good sized private fenced in back yard. Just steps to beautiful pool Jacuzzi. Lots of windows, shows light and bright, AC, lots of storage and a 1 car attached garage with plenty of Association parking as well. Comes with washer/dryer. This is also in a much sought after school district and within walking distance.