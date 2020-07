Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

COZY, BRIGHT AND AIRY unit in the highly desired Golden Hill neighborhood! This quaint 2 bed/2 bath with CITY VIEWS is fully equip with air conditioning, fresh paint and a fenced in front yard! Pets welcome! Easy access to all highways! WALKING DISTANCE to many coffee shops, & restaurants and just a short walk or bike ride to Downtown San Diego and the Wildly popular farmers markets, restaurants, cafes, bars & boutiques, dinning, shopping, nightlife & Petco Park! This one won't last!