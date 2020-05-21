All apartments in San Diego
11728 Candy Rose Way

Location

11728 Candy Rose Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Save thousands of dollars on utility cost with Solar panel in this home! Charming 6-bedroom home in the quiet and affluent neighborhood of Scripps Ranch with tranquil and private views at the backyard, spacious 3,269sqft with one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Abundance of natural sunlight with high ceilings. top rated schools and close to shopping centers and parks. This home has central AC, solar panel, water softener, kitchen fridge, washer/dryer and ADT alarm system. Plenty of storage room garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11728 Candy Rose Way have any available units?
11728 Candy Rose Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11728 Candy Rose Way have?
Some of 11728 Candy Rose Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11728 Candy Rose Way currently offering any rent specials?
11728 Candy Rose Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11728 Candy Rose Way pet-friendly?
No, 11728 Candy Rose Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11728 Candy Rose Way offer parking?
Yes, 11728 Candy Rose Way does offer parking.
Does 11728 Candy Rose Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11728 Candy Rose Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11728 Candy Rose Way have a pool?
No, 11728 Candy Rose Way does not have a pool.
Does 11728 Candy Rose Way have accessible units?
No, 11728 Candy Rose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11728 Candy Rose Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11728 Candy Rose Way has units with dishwashers.
