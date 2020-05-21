11728 Candy Rose Way

Amenities

Save thousands of dollars on utility cost with Solar panel in this home! Charming 6-bedroom home in the quiet and affluent neighborhood of Scripps Ranch with tranquil and private views at the backyard, spacious 3,269sqft with one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Abundance of natural sunlight with high ceilings. top rated schools and close to shopping centers and parks. This home has central AC, solar panel, water softener, kitchen fridge, washer/dryer and ADT alarm system. Plenty of storage room garage