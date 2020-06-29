All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1150 21st St # 21
Last updated February 11 2020

1150 21st St # 21

1150 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1150 21st Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1br 1bth unit has some of the best views Golden Hill offers. The western view see the wide city scape of East Village and Cortez Hill. The Axos community is a beautiful Spanish style community. Upgrades in the unit include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, Central AC and Heating and so much more. Underground secured garage parking space included.

Easy access to the 163, 5, and 94 Freeways. Close to all metro neighborhoods such as South Park, East Village, Downtown, Little Italy, Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, North Park.

No Pets Allowed.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 21st St # 21 have any available units?
1150 21st St # 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 21st St # 21 have?
Some of 1150 21st St # 21's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 21st St # 21 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 21st St # 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 21st St # 21 pet-friendly?
No, 1150 21st St # 21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1150 21st St # 21 offer parking?
Yes, 1150 21st St # 21 offers parking.
Does 1150 21st St # 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 21st St # 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 21st St # 21 have a pool?
No, 1150 21st St # 21 does not have a pool.
Does 1150 21st St # 21 have accessible units?
No, 1150 21st St # 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 21st St # 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 21st St # 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
