1150 21st St # 21

This 1br 1bth unit has some of the best views Golden Hill offers. The western view see the wide city scape of East Village and Cortez Hill. The Axos community is a beautiful Spanish style community. Upgrades in the unit include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer, Central AC and Heating and so much more. Underground secured garage parking space included.



Easy access to the 163, 5, and 94 Freeways. Close to all metro neighborhoods such as South Park, East Village, Downtown, Little Italy, Bankers Hill, Hillcrest, North Park.



No Pets Allowed.



