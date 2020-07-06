11488 Osoyoos Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot. Family room with high vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Large open kitchen with attached living area that opens to a large covered patio in the back yard. Perfect for entertaining.



The home has new paint, carpet, flooring and fixtures. Ceiling fans were added to all of the bedrooms.



2 car garage and plenty of driveway and street parking.



Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included with the home.



Click on the link to view the home on your schedule.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.