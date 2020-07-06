All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
11488 Osoyoos Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11488 Osoyoos Place

11488 Osoyoos Place · No Longer Available
San Diego
Mira Mesa
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11488 Osoyoos Place, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot. Family room with high vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Large open kitchen with attached living area that opens to a large covered patio in the back yard. Perfect for entertaining.

The home has new paint, carpet, flooring and fixtures. Ceiling fans were added to all of the bedrooms.

2 car garage and plenty of driveway and street parking.

Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included with the home.

Click on the link to view the home on your schedule.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11488 Osoyoos Place have any available units?
11488 Osoyoos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11488 Osoyoos Place have?
Some of 11488 Osoyoos Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11488 Osoyoos Place currently offering any rent specials?
11488 Osoyoos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11488 Osoyoos Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11488 Osoyoos Place is pet friendly.
Does 11488 Osoyoos Place offer parking?
Yes, 11488 Osoyoos Place offers parking.
Does 11488 Osoyoos Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11488 Osoyoos Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11488 Osoyoos Place have a pool?
No, 11488 Osoyoos Place does not have a pool.
Does 11488 Osoyoos Place have accessible units?
No, 11488 Osoyoos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11488 Osoyoos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11488 Osoyoos Place does not have units with dishwashers.

