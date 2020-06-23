11423 Madera Rosa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2 bed + loft / 3 bath Tierrasanta Townhome - This beautiful 1400 sq ft air conditioned single family townhome is on 2 levels. The main living area has plank tile through out with a large balcony and a fireplace. The kitchen has been remodeled with modern appliances. There is an extra sized loft above the kitchen area. The two master bedrooms are downstairs, each with its own balcony and bathroom. The residence has an attached two car garage on the first level

The property has views looking out over Mission Valley and Admiral Baker golf course. The unit comes partially furnished (fully furnished is available) and is move in ready. In addition solar panels on the roof help keep the SDGE bill in check. Furnishings available if desired. As you can imagine, this property will go quickly.



Available May 3, 2020



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management

Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for info.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE3768158)