Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

11423 Madera Rosa

11423 Madera Rosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

11423 Madera Rosa Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 bed + loft / 3 bath Tierrasanta Townhome - This beautiful 1400 sq ft air conditioned single family townhome is on 2 levels. The main living area has plank tile through out with a large balcony and a fireplace. The kitchen has been remodeled with modern appliances. There is an extra sized loft above the kitchen area. The two master bedrooms are downstairs, each with its own balcony and bathroom. The residence has an attached two car garage on the first level
The property has views looking out over Mission Valley and Admiral Baker golf course. The unit comes partially furnished (fully furnished is available) and is move in ready. In addition solar panels on the roof help keep the SDGE bill in check. Furnishings available if desired. As you can imagine, this property will go quickly.

Available May 3, 2020

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management
Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for info.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE3768158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 Madera Rosa have any available units?
11423 Madera Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11423 Madera Rosa have?
Some of 11423 Madera Rosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 Madera Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
11423 Madera Rosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 Madera Rosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 11423 Madera Rosa is pet friendly.
Does 11423 Madera Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 11423 Madera Rosa does offer parking.
Does 11423 Madera Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11423 Madera Rosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 Madera Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 11423 Madera Rosa has a pool.
Does 11423 Madera Rosa have accessible units?
No, 11423 Madera Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 Madera Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 Madera Rosa has units with dishwashers.
