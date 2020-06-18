All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11366 Linares Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11366 Linares Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

11366 Linares Street

11366 Linares Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11366 Linares Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single-story home on cul-de-sac street, completely upgraded with wood-look (LVT) flooring throughout, new vinyl in kitchen, refaced cabinetry, fresh paint and new counter tops. Access yard and large patio from dining room/kitchen area, and garage access from hallway. Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Master bedroom has mirrored closet doors, full bathroom with shower and view to backyard. Hall bathroom has tub/shower combo. Backyard is nicely landscaped and fully fenced with fruit trees (lemon and grapefruit). Auto-irrigation and drip system for shrubs and trees. Gardner included. Close to shopping and Rolling Hills Elementary School. Two small pets allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11366 Linares Street have any available units?
11366 Linares Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11366 Linares Street have?
Some of 11366 Linares Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11366 Linares Street currently offering any rent specials?
11366 Linares Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11366 Linares Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11366 Linares Street is pet friendly.
Does 11366 Linares Street offer parking?
Yes, 11366 Linares Street offers parking.
Does 11366 Linares Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11366 Linares Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11366 Linares Street have a pool?
No, 11366 Linares Street does not have a pool.
Does 11366 Linares Street have accessible units?
No, 11366 Linares Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11366 Linares Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11366 Linares Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University