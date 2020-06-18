11366 Linares Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single-story home on cul-de-sac street, completely upgraded with wood-look (LVT) flooring throughout, new vinyl in kitchen, refaced cabinetry, fresh paint and new counter tops. Access yard and large patio from dining room/kitchen area, and garage access from hallway. Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Master bedroom has mirrored closet doors, full bathroom with shower and view to backyard. Hall bathroom has tub/shower combo. Backyard is nicely landscaped and fully fenced with fruit trees (lemon and grapefruit). Auto-irrigation and drip system for shrubs and trees. Gardner included. Close to shopping and Rolling Hills Elementary School. Two small pets allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 6/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.