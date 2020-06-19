All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

11103 Morning Creek Dr S

11103 Morning Creek Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

11103 Morning Creek Dr S, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING 4BD HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL SAN DIEGO - Rent $3200
Deposit $3200
Address: 11103 Morning Creek Dr S. San Diego, CA 92128-4049

Gorgeous Sabre Springs Home with 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage -

Gorgeous Home sits on top a small hill giving you an amazing view overlooking the neighborhood that you will surely fall in love with. The wonderful home offers the most spacious hard to find floor plan with beautiful laminated hardwood all around the property for easy maintenance, the beautiful home offers both a Formal Living room, Formal Dining Room with large Patio doors to extend the entertainment to the wonderfully spacious backyard, Living Room with Fireplace and another entry door to your back yard from the garage. This unique floor plan is a must see and definitely won't last long!

All appliance including refrigerator and built-in Microwave with top of the line Chef gas stove top and the amazing view to the backyard just welcomes you to cook something delicious with a lot of love. Unbelievable storage and pantry space with oversized windows are the dreams of a true chef. The master bedroom offers a wonderful his and her sink. Shutters and recessed lights just add the romantic touch to this master bedroom. Archway entry to the bathroom where the tall ceilings and a special area for makes for a grand bathroom.

Easy to maintain backyard can add a lot of value to this property. Each of the 4 bedrooms has a large or walk-in closet. The 2 bathrooms upstairs and bathroom downstairs are exceptionally large. THE WHOLE HOUSE FAN HAS SEVERAL VENTS in the upstairs den area, and in each bedroom. Water Filtration system in the garage along with Washer & Dryer Units.

*Home includes Refrigerator and comes with full-size washer and dryer.

Text/Call Zen for quick response ******760-884-9100***** APPLY TODAY www.ezhomes.org

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc.
BRE #01976957

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11103 Morning Creek Dr S have any available units?
11103 Morning Creek Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11103 Morning Creek Dr S have?
Some of 11103 Morning Creek Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11103 Morning Creek Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
11103 Morning Creek Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11103 Morning Creek Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 11103 Morning Creek Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11103 Morning Creek Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 11103 Morning Creek Dr S offers parking.
Does 11103 Morning Creek Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11103 Morning Creek Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11103 Morning Creek Dr S have a pool?
No, 11103 Morning Creek Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 11103 Morning Creek Dr S have accessible units?
No, 11103 Morning Creek Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 11103 Morning Creek Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11103 Morning Creek Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
