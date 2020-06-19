Amenities

STUNNING 4BD HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL SAN DIEGO - Rent $3200

Deposit $3200

Address: 11103 Morning Creek Dr S. San Diego, CA 92128-4049



Gorgeous Sabre Springs Home with 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage -



Gorgeous Home sits on top a small hill giving you an amazing view overlooking the neighborhood that you will surely fall in love with. The wonderful home offers the most spacious hard to find floor plan with beautiful laminated hardwood all around the property for easy maintenance, the beautiful home offers both a Formal Living room, Formal Dining Room with large Patio doors to extend the entertainment to the wonderfully spacious backyard, Living Room with Fireplace and another entry door to your back yard from the garage. This unique floor plan is a must see and definitely won't last long!



All appliance including refrigerator and built-in Microwave with top of the line Chef gas stove top and the amazing view to the backyard just welcomes you to cook something delicious with a lot of love. Unbelievable storage and pantry space with oversized windows are the dreams of a true chef. The master bedroom offers a wonderful his and her sink. Shutters and recessed lights just add the romantic touch to this master bedroom. Archway entry to the bathroom where the tall ceilings and a special area for makes for a grand bathroom.



Easy to maintain backyard can add a lot of value to this property. Each of the 4 bedrooms has a large or walk-in closet. The 2 bathrooms upstairs and bathroom downstairs are exceptionally large. THE WHOLE HOUSE FAN HAS SEVERAL VENTS in the upstairs den area, and in each bedroom. Water Filtration system in the garage along with Washer & Dryer Units.



*Home includes Refrigerator and comes with full-size washer and dryer.



