Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11099 Caminito Arcada
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM

11099 Caminito Arcada

11099 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Location

11099 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Scripps Ranch, 11099 Caminito Arcada. Walking distance to Dingeman Elementary (10/10). 2 stories detached single-family with lots of windows and light. House backs up to the Scripps Ranch Valley. Amazing view. Brandnew large backyard with outdoor dining sets. Wood and tile flooring throughout. New kitchen with a high-end countertop, cabinets, and stainless appliances (fridge, dishwasher, burner stove, oven, and microwave). Washer & gas dryer in garage. Half bath on 1st floor. 4 bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Playground within a few steps. Owner pays HOA. Tenants responsible for utilities, including gas & electricity, water & sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11099 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
11099 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11099 Caminito Arcada have?
Some of 11099 Caminito Arcada's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11099 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
11099 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11099 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
Yes, 11099 Caminito Arcada is pet friendly.
Does 11099 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 11099 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 11099 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11099 Caminito Arcada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11099 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 11099 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 11099 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 11099 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 11099 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11099 Caminito Arcada has units with dishwashers.
