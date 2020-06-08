All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314

10970 Summerdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

10970 Summerdale Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Outstanding Condo in Desirable Community of Mira Mesa - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
www.https://showmojo.com/l/07c75c703d/10970-summerdale-way-apt-314-san-diego-ca-92126-5446

Or call 858-239-0600

Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bath (master suites) single story condo located on the 2nd story of a two story building. This unit is in excellent condition and is a corner location which offers additional privacy and has an east facing spacious covered patio with extra storage. This charming condo has approximately 897 sq. ft. and has many features such as generous living room area with wood laminate flooring, separate eating area and fully appointed kitchen (includes refrigerator gas cook top, microwave and dishwasher), decorator paint and window treatments, air conditioning and a reserved carport parking space with ample guest parking available. Additional impressive amenities include in-unit full sized stacking washer and dryer, crown molding in living room, ceiling fan, lots of windows so it is light and bright, near the community pool, in a prime location within the complex. Trash is included in rent, schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to area freeways for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.
Cal-BRE# 01859951

(RLNE2530443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 have any available units?
10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 have?
Some of 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 currently offering any rent specials?
10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 is pet friendly.
Does 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 offer parking?
Yes, 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 offers parking.
Does 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 have a pool?
Yes, 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 has a pool.
Does 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 have accessible units?
No, 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 does not have accessible units.
Does 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314 has units with dishwashers.
