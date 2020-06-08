10970 Summerdale Way Apt 314

Amenities

Outstanding Condo in Desirable Community of Mira Mesa

Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bath (master suites) single story condo located on the 2nd story of a two story building. This unit is in excellent condition and is a corner location which offers additional privacy and has an east facing spacious covered patio with extra storage. This charming condo has approximately 897 sq. ft. and has many features such as generous living room area with wood laminate flooring, separate eating area and fully appointed kitchen (includes refrigerator gas cook top, microwave and dishwasher), decorator paint and window treatments, air conditioning and a reserved carport parking space with ample guest parking available. Additional impressive amenities include in-unit full sized stacking washer and dryer, crown molding in living room, ceiling fan, lots of windows so it is light and bright, near the community pool, in a prime location within the complex. Trash is included in rent, schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to area freeways for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

