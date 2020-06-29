Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

10946 Decatur Road Available 11/15/19 Mira Mesa 10946 Decatur Rd- Large Corner Lot, - Nice, single level home in convenient location just minutes to shopping and dining. Beautiful granite counter tops in the bright and open kitchen with lots of space. Large corner lot with a big back yard. Laundry room and 2 car attached garage.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5185067)