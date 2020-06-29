All apartments in San Diego
10946 Decatur Road
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:28 PM

10946 Decatur Road

10946 Decatur Road · No Longer Available
Location

10946 Decatur Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
range
oven
10946 Decatur Road Available 11/15/19 Mira Mesa 10946 Decatur Rd- Large Corner Lot, - Nice, single level home in convenient location just minutes to shopping and dining. Beautiful granite counter tops in the bright and open kitchen with lots of space. Large corner lot with a big back yard. Laundry room and 2 car attached garage.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10946 Decatur Road have any available units?
10946 Decatur Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10946 Decatur Road have?
Some of 10946 Decatur Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10946 Decatur Road currently offering any rent specials?
10946 Decatur Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10946 Decatur Road pet-friendly?
No, 10946 Decatur Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10946 Decatur Road offer parking?
Yes, 10946 Decatur Road offers parking.
Does 10946 Decatur Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10946 Decatur Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10946 Decatur Road have a pool?
No, 10946 Decatur Road does not have a pool.
Does 10946 Decatur Road have accessible units?
No, 10946 Decatur Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10946 Decatur Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10946 Decatur Road does not have units with dishwashers.
