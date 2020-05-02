All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019

10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2

10926 Ivy Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10926 Ivy Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 Available 03/15/19 3 bedroom townhome in a great location - Here is a beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home with an attached 2 car garage. Approx 1600 sq ft. Light and bright home features wood laminate flooring throughout, spacious and upgraded kitchen with plenty of storage space and living room fireplace. Situated in a prime location close to freeway access, shopping, dining and recreation. Home has private yard and community offers resort-like pool and spa. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and A/C are included. Available mid March. No pets will be allowed.

Please contact us to schedule an appointment to view this property today.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4757124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 have any available units?
10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 have?
Some of 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
