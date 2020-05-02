Amenities
10926 Ivy Hill Dr. Unit 2 Available 03/15/19 3 bedroom townhome in a great location - Here is a beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home with an attached 2 car garage. Approx 1600 sq ft. Light and bright home features wood laminate flooring throughout, spacious and upgraded kitchen with plenty of storage space and living room fireplace. Situated in a prime location close to freeway access, shopping, dining and recreation. Home has private yard and community offers resort-like pool and spa. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and A/C are included. Available mid March. No pets will be allowed.
No Pets Allowed
