10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202

This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms condo unit is located on the peaceful Sabre Springs neighborhood in San Diego, California. It comes with 1 detached garage and on-street parking.
This well-lit furnished (can be rented unfurnished and the owner will handle the hauling), features tile and carpet flooring, high vaulted ceilings, recessed/suspended lights, large casement windows with blinds, and a toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage, quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The tidy bathrooms have flush toilets, a large dual-sink vanity, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.
A relaxing balcony in its exterior makes it ideal for a much-needed R&R after a busy day. Other cool amenities include free use of the shared swimming pool and fitness center. There are in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry convenience. Aside from the ceiling fans, the unit has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. No pets allowed but negotiable with a pet deposit of $500.
The renter's responsible utilities: gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The owner's responsible utilities: water, sewage, and trash.
Nearby parks: Sabre Springs Park, Views West Park, and Ridgewood Park.
Bus lines:
20 Downtown - Rancho Bernardo Transit Station - 0.3 miles
944 Sabre Springs Station Poway - 0.4 miles
No Pets Allowed
