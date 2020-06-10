All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202

10796 Sabre Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10796 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms condo unit is located on the peaceful Sabre Springs neighborhood in San Diego, California. It comes with 1 detached garage and on-street parking.

This well-lit furnished (can be rented unfurnished and the owner will handle the hauling), features tile and carpet flooring, high vaulted ceilings, recessed/suspended lights, large casement windows with blinds, and a toasty fireplace in the living room. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage, quartz countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The tidy bathrooms have flush toilets, a large dual-sink vanity, and shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.

A relaxing balcony in its exterior makes it ideal for a much-needed R&R after a busy day. Other cool amenities include free use of the shared swimming pool and fitness center. There are in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry convenience. Aside from the ceiling fans, the unit has installed central air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. No pets allowed but negotiable with a pet deposit of $500.

The renter's responsible utilities: gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The owner's responsible utilities: water, sewage, and trash.

Nearby parks: Sabre Springs Park, Views West Park, and Ridgewood Park.

Bus lines:
20 Downtown - Rancho Bernardo Transit Station - 0.3 miles
944 Sabre Springs Station Poway - 0.4 miles

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5047965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 have any available units?
10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 have?
Some of 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10796 Sabre Hill Drive Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University