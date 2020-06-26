10710 Aderman Ave #43.

Amenities

Dual Master 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Reserved Parking, & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Great 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Summit Ridge Community in Mira Mesa. This spacious condo features approximately 900 SF of living space, and boasts:



- Beautiful brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout! Note: some photos depicted of kitchen feature older flooring

- Entire condo freshly painted!

- 1 reserved parking space

- Private patio

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Dual master bedrooms w/ private bathrooms

- First floor location

- Spacious living room w/ patio access

- Kitchen features all appliances, and ample cabinet space

- Community features: pool, spa, & fitness center



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1970

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Summit Ridge/ Mira Mesa

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1990



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



