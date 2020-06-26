10710 Aderman Ave #43.

Amenities
Dual Master 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Reserved Parking, & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Great 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Summit Ridge Community in Mira Mesa. This spacious condo features approximately 900 SF of living space, and boasts:
- Beautiful brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout! Note: some photos depicted of kitchen feature older flooring
- Entire condo freshly painted!
- 1 reserved parking space
- Private patio
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Dual master bedrooms w/ private bathrooms
- First floor location
- Spacious living room w/ patio access
- Kitchen features all appliances, and ample cabinet space
- Community features: pool, spa, & fitness center
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Summit Ridge/ Mira Mesa
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1990
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
