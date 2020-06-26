All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

10710 Aderman Ave #43

10710 Aderman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10710 Aderman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Dual Master 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Reserved Parking, & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Great 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Summit Ridge Community in Mira Mesa. This spacious condo features approximately 900 SF of living space, and boasts:

- Beautiful brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout! Note: some photos depicted of kitchen feature older flooring
- Entire condo freshly painted!
- 1 reserved parking space
- Private patio
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Dual master bedrooms w/ private bathrooms
- First floor location
- Spacious living room w/ patio access
- Kitchen features all appliances, and ample cabinet space
- Community features: pool, spa, & fitness center

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Summit Ridge/ Mira Mesa
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1990

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10710 Aderman Ave #43 have any available units?
10710 Aderman Ave #43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 Aderman Ave #43 have?
Some of 10710 Aderman Ave #43's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 Aderman Ave #43 currently offering any rent specials?
10710 Aderman Ave #43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 Aderman Ave #43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 Aderman Ave #43 is pet friendly.
Does 10710 Aderman Ave #43 offer parking?
Yes, 10710 Aderman Ave #43 offers parking.
Does 10710 Aderman Ave #43 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10710 Aderman Ave #43 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 Aderman Ave #43 have a pool?
Yes, 10710 Aderman Ave #43 has a pool.
Does 10710 Aderman Ave #43 have accessible units?
No, 10710 Aderman Ave #43 does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 Aderman Ave #43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 Aderman Ave #43 does not have units with dishwashers.

