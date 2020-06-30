All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

10572 Avenida Magnifica

10572 Avenida Magnifica · No Longer Available
Location

10572 Avenida Magnifica, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10572 Avenida Magnifica Available 04/07/20 Scripps Ranch 5 bedroom home with pool & jacuzzi is a paradise to call home! - We are pleased to offer this 5 bedroom two story home on a corner lot. From the inside to the outside you will experience the uniqueness of this home and the pride of ownership.

Enter this home into a spacious open floor plan flowing from one room to the next. The first floor offers a formal living room with vaulted ceilings, beautifully maintained hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. This large home also offers a separate family room.

The kitchen is spacious and provides a perfect pass through to the dining room allowing for guests to keep the cook company. Enjoy creating culinary delights on the beautiful granite counters which include a custom back splash.There is an abundance of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. For the wine connoisseur there is built in wine and beverage cooler in the kitchen. All that is needed to enjoy and create wonderful meals can be found at your finger tips. The dining room will accommodate a full size table.

The family room located on the first floor is the perfect place to create a cozy space to end your day. If offers warm neutral paint colors, a fireplace, tile flooring and wonderful views of your backyard oasis.

The first floor offers a office/bedroom with hardwood flooring and a half bathroom.

Located on the 2nd floor, the spacious master bedroom suite offers warm carpeting and a ceiling fan. The master bathroom provides a dual sink granite vanity with an extended make up bar and separate shower/jacuzzi tub. It is the ideal bathroom for two people to get ready at the same time.

The 2nd floor bedrooms are all carpeted and there is a full tub/shower hall bathroom.

Step outside to your own personal paradise. With two outdoor overhead fans, a covered patio, a sparking pebble bottom pool and spa you will feel as if you are at your own private resort. Enjoy the view from the spa and pool of the surrounding greenery, and the quiet of the canyon. There is a wonderful walking trail located just behind the home.

There is 2 car garage and the front yard is equipped with automatic irrigation for the lush plants.

Tenant pays all utilities.

For a viewing call: Management Solutions 855-229-7368 EXT 3

Close to FWY 15, 52 and 163. The home is located near Scripps Ranch H.S, Thurgood Marshall middle school and elementary schools as well. There is a park just minutes away.
Enjoy the community of Scripps Ranch with local shopping centers, restaurants and fwy close to Trader Joe's and much more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10572 Avenida Magnifica have any available units?
10572 Avenida Magnifica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10572 Avenida Magnifica have?
Some of 10572 Avenida Magnifica's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10572 Avenida Magnifica currently offering any rent specials?
10572 Avenida Magnifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10572 Avenida Magnifica pet-friendly?
No, 10572 Avenida Magnifica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10572 Avenida Magnifica offer parking?
Yes, 10572 Avenida Magnifica offers parking.
Does 10572 Avenida Magnifica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10572 Avenida Magnifica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10572 Avenida Magnifica have a pool?
Yes, 10572 Avenida Magnifica has a pool.
Does 10572 Avenida Magnifica have accessible units?
No, 10572 Avenida Magnifica does not have accessible units.
Does 10572 Avenida Magnifica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10572 Avenida Magnifica has units with dishwashers.

