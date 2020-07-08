All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1039 Sorrento

1039 Sorrento Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Sorrento Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Highly Upgraded Sunset Cliffs with Panoramic Views For Lease - Panoramic Ocean & Sunset Views from this highly upgraded Sunset Cliffs Home. Lot with front & back access. Large living room with high ceilings & big Picture Window. Living Room & Family Room share 2-Way Fireplace. Kitchen with Ocean View. Custom cherry wood cabinetry, sea foam green satin finish granite counter tops, Viking 6 burner chefs cooktop, dual convection oven, pot filler, Kitchen Aid Refrigerator, Dishwasher Microwave, skylights, porcelain and hard wood flooring, new windows and doors. Separate studio downstairs perfect for a nanny or grandparents. This is one of the Best Ocean Views!!!!!

Owner will entertain renting to corporate
Contact Julie 619-279-1008

(RLNE5351776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Sorrento have any available units?
1039 Sorrento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 Sorrento have?
Some of 1039 Sorrento's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Sorrento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Sorrento pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Sorrento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1039 Sorrento offer parking?
No, 1039 Sorrento does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Sorrento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Sorrento have a pool?
No, 1039 Sorrento does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 1039 Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Sorrento has units with dishwashers.

