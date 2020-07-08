1039 Sorrento

Amenities
Highly Upgraded Sunset Cliffs with Panoramic Views For Lease - Panoramic Ocean & Sunset Views from this highly upgraded Sunset Cliffs Home. Lot with front & back access. Large living room with high ceilings & big Picture Window. Living Room & Family Room share 2-Way Fireplace. Kitchen with Ocean View. Custom cherry wood cabinetry, sea foam green satin finish granite counter tops, Viking 6 burner chefs cooktop, dual convection oven, pot filler, Kitchen Aid Refrigerator, Dishwasher Microwave, skylights, porcelain and hard wood flooring, new windows and doors. Separate studio downstairs perfect for a nanny or grandparents. This is one of the Best Ocean Views!!!!!
Owner will entertain renting to corporate
Contact Julie 619-279-1008
(RLNE5351776)