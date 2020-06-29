10374 La Morada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home available NOW in Tierrasanta, San Diego - Light and bright 2040 square foot home available now in the community of Tierrasanta in San Diego. Downstairs you will find a formal dining room, large kitchen, family room, living room, 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms. When you enter the home you walk into a beautifully tiled living room complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows and access to a dinette area with direct access to the kitchen. The kitchen is large with tile floors, lots of counter space and cabinets for storage. Off the kitchen is a large area that can be used as a dining room or family room with access to the backyard. Off of the living room, you will find double doors that open into the first bedroom. Through the hallway you will find the additional 2 bedrooms and guest bathroom. The master bedroom, is large with a view of the backyard, vaulted ceilings, massive closet space and an ensuite. Upstairs you will find a 4th bedroom, a full bathroom and additional loft/office/game room. Outside is a large 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups, fully fenced yard, swimming pool, and grass area. This home has it all with new paint throughout, new carpet in all the bedrooms, beautifully manicured yard, swimming pool, central AC/heat it is a definite must see. Contact Lisa (Text is best) 619-549-0296 or lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to set up a private tour of this home.



Qualifications/Lease info:



Rent is $3395 per month

1 year lease

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard upkeep

Pool care is provided and included with the rent (no charge to tenant)

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and great rental references

Tenant must provide renter's insurance

Tenant's combined monthly income must be 3xs the monthly rent

Must have good credit. No evictions/no collections



