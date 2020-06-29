All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10374 La Morada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10374 La Morada Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

10374 La Morada Drive

10374 La Morada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10374 La Morada Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home available NOW in Tierrasanta, San Diego - Light and bright 2040 square foot home available now in the community of Tierrasanta in San Diego. Downstairs you will find a formal dining room, large kitchen, family room, living room, 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms. When you enter the home you walk into a beautifully tiled living room complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows and access to a dinette area with direct access to the kitchen. The kitchen is large with tile floors, lots of counter space and cabinets for storage. Off the kitchen is a large area that can be used as a dining room or family room with access to the backyard. Off of the living room, you will find double doors that open into the first bedroom. Through the hallway you will find the additional 2 bedrooms and guest bathroom. The master bedroom, is large with a view of the backyard, vaulted ceilings, massive closet space and an ensuite. Upstairs you will find a 4th bedroom, a full bathroom and additional loft/office/game room. Outside is a large 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups, fully fenced yard, swimming pool, and grass area. This home has it all with new paint throughout, new carpet in all the bedrooms, beautifully manicured yard, swimming pool, central AC/heat it is a definite must see. Contact Lisa (Text is best) 619-549-0296 or lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com to set up a private tour of this home.

Qualifications/Lease info:

Rent is $3395 per month
1 year lease
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard upkeep
Pool care is provided and included with the rent (no charge to tenant)
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and great rental references
Tenant must provide renter's insurance
Tenant's combined monthly income must be 3xs the monthly rent
Must have good credit. No evictions/no collections

(RLNE5171204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10374 La Morada Drive have any available units?
10374 La Morada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10374 La Morada Drive have?
Some of 10374 La Morada Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10374 La Morada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10374 La Morada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10374 La Morada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10374 La Morada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10374 La Morada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10374 La Morada Drive offers parking.
Does 10374 La Morada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10374 La Morada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10374 La Morada Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10374 La Morada Drive has a pool.
Does 10374 La Morada Drive have accessible units?
No, 10374 La Morada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10374 La Morada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10374 La Morada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University