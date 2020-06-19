1021 Scott Street

Amenities
Enjoy Point Loma waterfront lifestyle. This southwest facing studio receives plenty of sunlight & offers bay & boat views over San Diego Yacht Club with a balcony overlooking the newly remodeled heated pool & courtyard. Condo includes newly painted facade, covered parking space, gym, billiard room and large lounge/ TV area. Interior is fully furnished & has granite counters, new furniture, TV, large microwave, toaster oven, electric counter top stove and refrigerator.
Wonderful location within walking distance to the bay/beaches, great restaurants, and shops. Also close to the airport and downtown. Community features a heated pool, gym, and nice common area. Comes with 1 assigned parking space. Onsite laundry facilities.
NO PETS--- SDGE, Water, Trash, Sewer all included in your rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.