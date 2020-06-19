All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:02 PM

1021 Scott Street

1021 Scott Street · (858) 943-0023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Scott Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Price and availability

Studio

Unit APT 237 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
Enjoy Point Loma waterfront lifestyle. This southwest facing studio receives plenty of sunlight & offers bay & boat views over San Diego Yacht Club with a balcony overlooking the newly remodeled heated pool & courtyard. Condo includes newly painted facade, covered parking space, gym, billiard room and large lounge/ TV area. Interior is fully furnished & has granite counters, new furniture, TV, large microwave, toaster oven, electric counter top stove and refrigerator.

Wonderful location within walking distance to the bay/beaches, great restaurants, and shops. Also close to the airport and downtown. Community features a heated pool, gym, and nice common area. Comes with 1 assigned parking space. Onsite laundry facilities.

NO PETS--- SDGE, Water, Trash, Sewer all included in your rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Scott Street have any available units?
1021 Scott Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Scott Street have?
Some of 1021 Scott Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Scott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Scott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Scott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1021 Scott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Scott Street does offer parking.
Does 1021 Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Scott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Scott Street have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Scott Street has a pool.
Does 1021 Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
