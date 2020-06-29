Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

10205 Caminito Covewood Available 03/15/20 $2600- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath for Rent in Scripps Ranch - Spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent in Scripps Ranch. Recently installed wood/laminate floors in living room, kitchen, dining room and hallway. Cathedral ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Stellar master bath with recently installed tile floor and new tile in shower. Private patio just outside the kitchen perfect for BBQ and entertaining and private patio off of the master bedroom. Complex has 2 pools/spa. Close access to 15 freeway. Highly rated schools in the area which include Thurgood Marshall Middle School, Scripps Ranch High School and Alliant University.



