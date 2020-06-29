All apartments in San Diego
10205 Caminito Covewood

10205 Caminito Covewood · No Longer Available
Location

10205 Caminito Covewood, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
10205 Caminito Covewood Available 03/15/20 $2600- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath for Rent in Scripps Ranch - Spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent in Scripps Ranch. Recently installed wood/laminate floors in living room, kitchen, dining room and hallway. Cathedral ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Stellar master bath with recently installed tile floor and new tile in shower. Private patio just outside the kitchen perfect for BBQ and entertaining and private patio off of the master bedroom. Complex has 2 pools/spa. Close access to 15 freeway. Highly rated schools in the area which include Thurgood Marshall Middle School, Scripps Ranch High School and Alliant University.

(RLNE5460061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10205 Caminito Covewood have any available units?
10205 Caminito Covewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10205 Caminito Covewood have?
Some of 10205 Caminito Covewood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10205 Caminito Covewood currently offering any rent specials?
10205 Caminito Covewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 Caminito Covewood pet-friendly?
No, 10205 Caminito Covewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10205 Caminito Covewood offer parking?
No, 10205 Caminito Covewood does not offer parking.
Does 10205 Caminito Covewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10205 Caminito Covewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 Caminito Covewood have a pool?
Yes, 10205 Caminito Covewood has a pool.
Does 10205 Caminito Covewood have accessible units?
No, 10205 Caminito Covewood does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 Caminito Covewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 10205 Caminito Covewood does not have units with dishwashers.

