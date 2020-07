4129 Oak Island Lane

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL PALA MESA RESORT, SINGLE LEVEL, AUGUSTA HOME, THE BEST LOCATION, AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEW, MOUNTAIN VIEW, NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW, HUGE BACK PATIO WITH PRIVATE B.B.Q, RIGHT NEXT TO ONE OF THE 2 POOLS, 2 SPAS. 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, NEWER CARPET & CATHEDRAL CEILING IN LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, NEWER A/C AND HEATER, NEWER MICRO WAVE, NEWER ROOF, LARGE REFRIGERATOR AND STACKED WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT AND ALL INCLUDED. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE OR GOLF CART PARKING, WALKING TRAILS AND WELL KNOWN MONSERATE MOUNTAIN TRAIL NEARBY, LOTS OF GREEN BELT, QUIET, SAFE, GREAT PLACE RELAX TO ENJOY AND EASY ACCESS TO I-15 & HWY 76. GYM AND TENNIS COURT BELONG TO PALA MESA RESORT, YOU CAN USE THEM FOR A SMALL MEMBERSHIP FEE. OWNER WILL PAY HOA FEE, WATER AND SEWER.