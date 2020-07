Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Fully Furnished Chateau with panoramic ocean views from Santa Catalina to Mexico. Newly decorated live in and out over 12,000 sq ft home with car courtyard and 2 double tandem and 2 double single garages. Italian Mosaic infinity edge pool with sitting ledge all around on the top of Cielo in RSF. Front entry has double waterfall and drawbridge for a dramatic entry. Master Br with inlaid exotic wood flooring and chandelier sitting area in the large rotunda. Step up spa in master with gas fireplace in a