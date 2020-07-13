All apartments in Solana Beach
Elán Solana Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elán Solana Pointe

Open Now until 5pm
766 South Nardo Avenue · (858) 365-9347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

766 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Solana Pointe.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
green community
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Solana Pointe Apartment Homes is a breezy seaside community designed to make coastal living pleasurable. Coastal North County offers some of the best local running, paddling, and diving in the area. Visit our world class beaches, coastal bluffs, and trails through the backside of Del Mar in Crest Canyon. Our community provides an array of thrills and entertainment to enjoy wildlife and the natural surroundings. With exceptional features and amenities, our community invites our residents to relax and socialize.The community offers spacious one and two bedroom townhome floor plans with fully equipped kitchen that include dishwasher and updated flooring and countertops. The units also feature large windows, coastal views, private balcony/patio, high ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, crown molding, optional accent walls, central heat and extra storage space. The community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, BBQ area, assigned carport parking, a card-operated on-site laundry facility, lush landscaping, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Solana Pointe welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Welcome to North County coastal living at its best. Seaside, Fletcher Cove, and Tide Beach are just a few of our community's spectacular beaches. Solana Beach is outfitted with high cliffs lined right to the water's edge and secluded beaches you can claim as your own. The community offers a mix of boutiques and art galleries, furniture shops, and other unique stores. With its gorgeous beaches, pristine coastline, year-round sunshine, and mild temperatures, this community provides access to an ultimate experience for entertaining, shopping, and fine dining. Just minutes from the Del Mar Race Track, Fairgrounds, and Cedros Avenue Design District, you will never be bored. Explore our unique opportunities at Elan Solana Pointe!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant 18 or older
Deposit: $500 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: We accept cats and dogs up to (50) fifty pounds - Weight limit on pets determined by breed/weight at full maturity. Prior to move in a vet statement and photo are required stating the name, weight, breed, age and verifying vaccines are up to date. Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elán Solana Pointe have any available units?
Elán Solana Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does Elán Solana Pointe have?
Some of Elán Solana Pointe's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Solana Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Solana Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Solana Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Solana Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Elán Solana Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Elán Solana Pointe offers parking.
Does Elán Solana Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Solana Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Solana Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Elán Solana Pointe has a pool.
Does Elán Solana Pointe have accessible units?
No, Elán Solana Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Solana Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Solana Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Solana Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, Elán Solana Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.

