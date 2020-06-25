873 Calle Pluma

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

VIEWS, Views, Views! Beautiful Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views! 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms Tri - level attached home with 4 outdoor areas. Plenty of outdoor space to enjoy! Newly renovated with new white shakers cabinets and quartz counter tops in the kitchen, new vinyl wood look plank flooring through out with newer carpeting in the bedrooms, New sliding glass door in the dining room, 3 newer toilets, newly painted inside along with new baseboards and a Newer window in the master bedroom. Washer,dryer and refrigerator included. Will not last! The Ocean hills community has 2 pools, one just feet away from your front door, also a super fun 9 hole pitch and putt golf course that is also within walking distance.