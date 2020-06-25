All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 873 Calle Pluma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
873 Calle Pluma
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

873 Calle Pluma

873 Calle Pluma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

873 Calle Pluma, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
VIEWS, Views, Views! Beautiful Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views! 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms Tri - level attached home with 4 outdoor areas. Plenty of outdoor space to enjoy! Newly renovated with new white shakers cabinets and quartz counter tops in the kitchen, new vinyl wood look plank flooring through out with newer carpeting in the bedrooms, New sliding glass door in the dining room, 3 newer toilets, newly painted inside along with new baseboards and a Newer window in the master bedroom. Washer,dryer and refrigerator included. Will not last! The Ocean hills community has 2 pools, one just feet away from your front door, also a super fun 9 hole pitch and putt golf course that is also within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 Calle Pluma have any available units?
873 Calle Pluma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 873 Calle Pluma have?
Some of 873 Calle Pluma's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Calle Pluma currently offering any rent specials?
873 Calle Pluma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Calle Pluma pet-friendly?
No, 873 Calle Pluma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 873 Calle Pluma offer parking?
No, 873 Calle Pluma does not offer parking.
Does 873 Calle Pluma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Calle Pluma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Calle Pluma have a pool?
Yes, 873 Calle Pluma has a pool.
Does 873 Calle Pluma have accessible units?
No, 873 Calle Pluma does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Calle Pluma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 Calle Pluma has units with dishwashers.
Does 873 Calle Pluma have units with air conditioning?
No, 873 Calle Pluma does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College