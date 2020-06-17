804 Avenida Presidio

Amenities

SUNDAY, MAY 31st 1-5 p.m. Actual Open House. Covid-19 Protocols: Mask, Gloves, Sign-In. Every person for access. No exceptions. Ocean View, massive 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Family Room, Living Room, Office/Stud. Full A/C + Solar! $5,495/month. Gated McMansion. Totally newly remodeled.

IMMACULATE Home! San Clemente Lease - Mini-Estate with Ocean View and full Rancho San Clemente hillside views, serene and private, but on the Front Slope of Salvador Ridge, San Clemente. 5 or 6 bedroom, 3 baths with full gated privacy fenced from the road and exceptionally private property. TOTALLY REMODELED 2020, new kitchen and baths, lighting, brand new flooring, fresh paint, lots of closet & pantry space, over-sized garage. Features extra-inexpensive SOLAR electric system, Rare: Fully AIR CONDITIONED and forced air heat. Gorgeous Fireplace in Living Room. Huge Family Great Room and massive Open Kitchen. Upstairs Ocean View Master Suite plus plus plus; And large Downstairs Master Suite. So huge and open many ways you can spread out your household .