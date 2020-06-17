All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
804 Avenida Presidio
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

804 Avenida Presidio

804 Avenida Presidio · No Longer Available
Location

804 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUNDAY, MAY 31st 1-5 p.m. Actual Open House. Covid-19 Protocols: Mask, Gloves, Sign-In. Every person for access. No exceptions. Ocean View, massive 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Family Room, Living Room, Office/Stud. Full A/C + Solar! $5,495/month. Gated McMansion. Totally newly remodeled.
IMMACULATE Home! San Clemente Lease - Mini-Estate with Ocean View and full Rancho San Clemente hillside views, serene and private, but on the Front Slope of Salvador Ridge, San Clemente. 5 or 6 bedroom, 3 baths with full gated privacy fenced from the road and exceptionally private property. TOTALLY REMODELED 2020, new kitchen and baths, lighting, brand new flooring, fresh paint, lots of closet & pantry space, over-sized garage. Features extra-inexpensive SOLAR electric system, Rare: Fully AIR CONDITIONED and forced air heat. Gorgeous Fireplace in Living Room. Huge Family Great Room and massive Open Kitchen. Upstairs Ocean View Master Suite plus plus plus; And large Downstairs Master Suite. So huge and open many ways you can spread out your household .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Avenida Presidio have any available units?
804 Avenida Presidio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 804 Avenida Presidio have?
Some of 804 Avenida Presidio's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Avenida Presidio currently offering any rent specials?
804 Avenida Presidio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Avenida Presidio pet-friendly?
No, 804 Avenida Presidio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 804 Avenida Presidio offer parking?
Yes, 804 Avenida Presidio does offer parking.
Does 804 Avenida Presidio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Avenida Presidio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Avenida Presidio have a pool?
No, 804 Avenida Presidio does not have a pool.
Does 804 Avenida Presidio have accessible units?
No, 804 Avenida Presidio does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Avenida Presidio have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Avenida Presidio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Avenida Presidio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Avenida Presidio has units with air conditioning.
