74 Paseo Luna

Gorgeous Alassio town-home with 2 master bedrooms and an OFFICE! Model perfect with stone flooring, pristine carpet, neutral color paint and upgrades throughout. On the first level, this functional floor plan offers a large downstairs OFFICE, bathroom and laundry-room, two car direct garage access. The main floor boasts an upgraded chef's style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous counter tops and access to a balcony overlooking mountain views. The kitchen has a breakfast nook plus is open to a formal dining area and living-room with a gorgeous stone tile fireplace. The top level offers two large master suites with walk in closets and en suite bathrooms. This home has never been rented and has been meticulously maintained by the original owner. Superb location in Talega a close walk to all the shops, restaurants, sports field, parks, Talega Golf club and more. Enjoy the amenities Alassio has to offer with a pool and spa and a gorgeously maintained community with trails and views.