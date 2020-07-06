All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

74 Paseo Luna

74 Paseo Luna · No Longer Available
Location

74 Paseo Luna, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Alassio town-home with 2 master bedrooms and an OFFICE! Model perfect with stone flooring, pristine carpet, neutral color paint and upgrades throughout. On the first level, this functional floor plan offers a large downstairs OFFICE, bathroom and laundry-room, two car direct garage access. The main floor boasts an upgraded chef's style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous counter tops and access to a balcony overlooking mountain views. The kitchen has a breakfast nook plus is open to a formal dining area and living-room with a gorgeous stone tile fireplace. The top level offers two large master suites with walk in closets and en suite bathrooms. This home has never been rented and has been meticulously maintained by the original owner. Superb location in Talega a close walk to all the shops, restaurants, sports field, parks, Talega Golf club and more. Enjoy the amenities Alassio has to offer with a pool and spa and a gorgeously maintained community with trails and views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Paseo Luna have any available units?
74 Paseo Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 74 Paseo Luna have?
Some of 74 Paseo Luna's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Paseo Luna currently offering any rent specials?
74 Paseo Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Paseo Luna pet-friendly?
No, 74 Paseo Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 74 Paseo Luna offer parking?
Yes, 74 Paseo Luna offers parking.
Does 74 Paseo Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Paseo Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Paseo Luna have a pool?
Yes, 74 Paseo Luna has a pool.
Does 74 Paseo Luna have accessible units?
No, 74 Paseo Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Paseo Luna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Paseo Luna has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Paseo Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Paseo Luna does not have units with air conditioning.

