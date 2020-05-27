Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

We are pleased to offer 607 Calle Canasta Unit 4 in a Security Gated Building - fully remodeled; new porcelain tile throughout, all new windows, new kitchen cabinetry, sink, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, new recessed lighting, new window treatments (to be installed by first week of October), new bathroom with polished marble surround with tub/shower, new vanity with granite counter top. New ceiling fans. This is an upstairs unit. Tenants of the property enjoy on site laundry facility, community courtyard, large private patios and balconies. 1 car attached garage included.