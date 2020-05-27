All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 607 Calle Canasta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
607 Calle Canasta
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

607 Calle Canasta

607 Calle Canasta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

607 Calle Canasta, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We are pleased to offer 607 Calle Canasta Unit 4 in a Security Gated Building - fully remodeled; new porcelain tile throughout, all new windows, new kitchen cabinetry, sink, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, new recessed lighting, new window treatments (to be installed by first week of October), new bathroom with polished marble surround with tub/shower, new vanity with granite counter top. New ceiling fans. This is an upstairs unit. Tenants of the property enjoy on site laundry facility, community courtyard, large private patios and balconies. 1 car attached garage included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Calle Canasta have any available units?
607 Calle Canasta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 607 Calle Canasta have?
Some of 607 Calle Canasta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Calle Canasta currently offering any rent specials?
607 Calle Canasta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Calle Canasta pet-friendly?
No, 607 Calle Canasta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 607 Calle Canasta offer parking?
Yes, 607 Calle Canasta offers parking.
Does 607 Calle Canasta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Calle Canasta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Calle Canasta have a pool?
No, 607 Calle Canasta does not have a pool.
Does 607 Calle Canasta have accessible units?
No, 607 Calle Canasta does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Calle Canasta have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Calle Canasta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Calle Canasta have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Calle Canasta does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College