6004 Camino Tierra
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

6004 Camino Tierra

6004 Camino Tierra · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Camino Tierra, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac street with a large back yard! Walk in to find beautiful features including crown molding, wainscoting, dark wood floors, stone pillars and archways and plenty of windows to bring in natural light. Main floor features a Custom Gourmet Kitchen with stone counters and comes with all appliances. Kitchen has a dining area and is open to a spacious family room with fireplace. Main level also has a large living room when you enter and a quarter bath. Upstairs you will find a large loft with built-in entertainment and office cabinets, a laundry room with washer and dryer included, 2 bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, and a spacious master suite. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, and a beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Comes with central AC and has a nice backyard with Heat Custom landscape and 5 Olive Trees. Garage Work bench and plenty of cabinets for storage and Epoxy floors. Access to Forster Highlands Community Center Pools and Spas, located just one street over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Camino Tierra have any available units?
6004 Camino Tierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 6004 Camino Tierra have?
Some of 6004 Camino Tierra's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Camino Tierra currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Camino Tierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Camino Tierra pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Camino Tierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 6004 Camino Tierra offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Camino Tierra offers parking.
Does 6004 Camino Tierra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 Camino Tierra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Camino Tierra have a pool?
Yes, 6004 Camino Tierra has a pool.
Does 6004 Camino Tierra have accessible units?
No, 6004 Camino Tierra does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Camino Tierra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Camino Tierra has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 Camino Tierra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6004 Camino Tierra has units with air conditioning.

