6004 Camino Tierra

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing remodeled 3 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac street with a large back yard! Walk in to find beautiful features including crown molding, wainscoting, dark wood floors, stone pillars and archways and plenty of windows to bring in natural light. Main floor features a Custom Gourmet Kitchen with stone counters and comes with all appliances. Kitchen has a dining area and is open to a spacious family room with fireplace. Main level also has a large living room when you enter and a quarter bath. Upstairs you will find a large loft with built-in entertainment and office cabinets, a laundry room with washer and dryer included, 2 bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, and a spacious master suite. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, and a beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Comes with central AC and has a nice backyard with Heat Custom landscape and 5 Olive Trees. Garage Work bench and plenty of cabinets for storage and Epoxy floors. Access to Forster Highlands Community Center Pools and Spas, located just one street over!