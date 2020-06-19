All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
508 Avenida Victoria
508 Avenida Victoria

508 Avenida Victoria · (949) 838-5449
Location

508 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Modern Newly Built 2020 Spanish Style Beach Home. This immaculate and tastefully decorated Single level, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, boasts 2100 SqFt, on Avenida Victoria, a mere block away from the lively San Clemente Pier. Though a short walk to the beach, this home has a two car tandem garage for your convenience. Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush and clothes! Beautiful new kitchen, with all new Kitchen-Aid appliances. Furnished with plenty of pots, pans, and dishes, for your inner chef, if the San Clemente Fine Dining Restaurants are not in the plans. Master bedroom adorned with a King bed, second bedroom includes a Queen bed, and the third bedroom has two twin beds. All bedrooms have their own bathroom, and an additional powder room available for guests. Washer, dryer, and utilities included. Unfortunately animals are not allowed to come stay in this short term, 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Avenida Victoria have any available units?
508 Avenida Victoria has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Avenida Victoria have?
Some of 508 Avenida Victoria's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Avenida Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
508 Avenida Victoria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Avenida Victoria pet-friendly?
No, 508 Avenida Victoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 508 Avenida Victoria offer parking?
Yes, 508 Avenida Victoria does offer parking.
Does 508 Avenida Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Avenida Victoria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Avenida Victoria have a pool?
No, 508 Avenida Victoria does not have a pool.
Does 508 Avenida Victoria have accessible units?
No, 508 Avenida Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Avenida Victoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Avenida Victoria has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Avenida Victoria have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Avenida Victoria does not have units with air conditioning.
