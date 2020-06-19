508 Avenida Victoria

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Modern Newly Built 2020 Spanish Style Beach Home. This immaculate and tastefully decorated Single level, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, boasts 2100 SqFt, on Avenida Victoria, a mere block away from the lively San Clemente Pier. Though a short walk to the beach, this home has a two car tandem garage for your convenience. Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush and clothes! Beautiful new kitchen, with all new Kitchen-Aid appliances. Furnished with plenty of pots, pans, and dishes, for your inner chef, if the San Clemente Fine Dining Restaurants are not in the plans. Master bedroom adorned with a King bed, second bedroom includes a Queen bed, and the third bedroom has two twin beds. All bedrooms have their own bathroom, and an additional powder room available for guests. Washer, dryer, and utilities included. Unfortunately animals are not allowed to come stay in this short term, 3 month lease.