Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:16 PM

504 Avenida Acapulco

504 Avenida Acapulco · No Longer Available
Location

504 Avenida Acapulco, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, light/Bright and Upgraded attached home. Located high on hillside community to catch the ocean breezes.
Very Large front courtyard separates the home from the 2 car garage. Interior boasts; kitchen with granite countertops,
newer appliances, Downstairs Large living area and guest bathroom. Newer custom paint
and carpet throughout the home, Newer windows throughout, Upgraded bath rooms. Cable and cat5 computer lines in
all rooms, Custom lighting throughout, Newer balcony with see forever glass railing, Community pools, 1 very nearby, No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Avenida Acapulco have any available units?
504 Avenida Acapulco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 504 Avenida Acapulco have?
Some of 504 Avenida Acapulco's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Avenida Acapulco currently offering any rent specials?
504 Avenida Acapulco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Avenida Acapulco pet-friendly?
No, 504 Avenida Acapulco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 504 Avenida Acapulco offer parking?
Yes, 504 Avenida Acapulco offers parking.
Does 504 Avenida Acapulco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Avenida Acapulco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Avenida Acapulco have a pool?
Yes, 504 Avenida Acapulco has a pool.
Does 504 Avenida Acapulco have accessible units?
No, 504 Avenida Acapulco does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Avenida Acapulco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Avenida Acapulco has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Avenida Acapulco have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Avenida Acapulco does not have units with air conditioning.
