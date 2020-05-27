504 Avenida Acapulco

Amenities
Beautiful, light/Bright and Upgraded attached home. Located high on hillside community to catch the ocean breezes.
Very Large front courtyard separates the home from the 2 car garage. Interior boasts; kitchen with granite countertops,
newer appliances, Downstairs Large living area and guest bathroom. Newer custom paint
and carpet throughout the home, Newer windows throughout, Upgraded bath rooms. Cable and cat5 computer lines in
all rooms, Custom lighting throughout, Newer balcony with see forever glass railing, Community pools, 1 very nearby, No Smoking