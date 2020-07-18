47 Vista Encanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Over $100,000 was spent rebuilding this home after a fire 5 year ago. This unit in, Seaview Townhomes, is the last building in the first row of homes. It has unobstructed ocean views from all floors. Sunset views over Catalina Island and views of Dana Point Harbor. Nothing was left original in the home. New drywall, electrical, plumbing, kitchen with all new appliances, bathrooms with new tubs and showers. New doors and hard wear. All new cabinets in every bathroom and the kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms and on stairs. New wood laminate in living room and kitchen. Ceiling fans and all new double pane windows. Steps to the Association pool, spa and sports court. Tons of guest parking. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. New heater and ducking throughout home.