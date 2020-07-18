All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 47 Vista Encanta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
47 Vista Encanta
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

47 Vista Encanta

47 Vista Encanta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

47 Vista Encanta, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Over $100,000 was spent rebuilding this home after a fire 5 year ago. This unit in, Seaview Townhomes, is the last building in the first row of homes. It has unobstructed ocean views from all floors. Sunset views over Catalina Island and views of Dana Point Harbor. Nothing was left original in the home. New drywall, electrical, plumbing, kitchen with all new appliances, bathrooms with new tubs and showers. New doors and hard wear. All new cabinets in every bathroom and the kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms and on stairs. New wood laminate in living room and kitchen. Ceiling fans and all new double pane windows. Steps to the Association pool, spa and sports court. Tons of guest parking. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. New heater and ducking throughout home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Vista Encanta have any available units?
47 Vista Encanta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 47 Vista Encanta have?
Some of 47 Vista Encanta's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Vista Encanta currently offering any rent specials?
47 Vista Encanta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Vista Encanta pet-friendly?
No, 47 Vista Encanta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 47 Vista Encanta offer parking?
Yes, 47 Vista Encanta offers parking.
Does 47 Vista Encanta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Vista Encanta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Vista Encanta have a pool?
Yes, 47 Vista Encanta has a pool.
Does 47 Vista Encanta have accessible units?
No, 47 Vista Encanta does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Vista Encanta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Vista Encanta has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Vista Encanta have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Vista Encanta does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego