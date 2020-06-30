All apartments in San Clemente
423 Plaza Estival

423 Plaza Estival · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

423 Plaza Estival, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Maintained Townhome In Private Gated Community,walk To Beach! 3 Bd, 2.5 Ba, 2 Car Direct Access Garage. This Is
An Open And Bright Home!! New carpet, paint, rehab interior. Walk To Beach, Shopping, Park. This Gem Will Not
Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Plaza Estival have any available units?
423 Plaza Estival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 423 Plaza Estival currently offering any rent specials?
423 Plaza Estival is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Plaza Estival pet-friendly?
No, 423 Plaza Estival is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 423 Plaza Estival offer parking?
Yes, 423 Plaza Estival offers parking.
Does 423 Plaza Estival have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Plaza Estival does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Plaza Estival have a pool?
No, 423 Plaza Estival does not have a pool.
Does 423 Plaza Estival have accessible units?
No, 423 Plaza Estival does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Plaza Estival have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Plaza Estival does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Plaza Estival have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Plaza Estival does not have units with air conditioning.

