423 Plaza Estival

Beautifully Maintained Townhome In Private Gated Community,walk To Beach! 3 Bd, 2.5 Ba, 2 Car Direct Access Garage. This Is An Open And Bright Home!! New carpet, paint, rehab interior. Walk To Beach, Shopping, Park. This Gem Will Not Last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
