408 Calle Vista Torito
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:03 PM

408 Calle Vista Torito

408 Calle Vista Torito · No Longer Available
Location

408 Calle Vista Torito, San Clemente, CA 92672
Forster Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single story house on the golf course with ocean view. Walk to the beach! Access to exclusive beach club is included. Open space and no neighbors behind or in front. San Gorgonio park few steps away. Quiet serene location - just listen to the surf. Single loaded street with plenty of parking.
House features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. 2 Master Suites, huge open living room with beamed ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Heated floors in the bathrooms. Laundry is in a separate room inside.
Available unfurnished, partially furnished or completely furnished. Unfurnished or partially furnished is $5,999 a month with 1 year lease.
Completely furnished price is $6,999 per month with 1 year lease.
Pets are extra $200 per pet per month (restrictions apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

