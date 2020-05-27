408 Calle Vista Torito

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single story house on the golf course with ocean view. Walk to the beach! Access to exclusive beach club is included. Open space and no neighbors behind or in front. San Gorgonio park few steps away. Quiet serene location - just listen to the surf. Single loaded street with plenty of parking.

House features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. 2 Master Suites, huge open living room with beamed ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Heated floors in the bathrooms. Laundry is in a separate room inside.

Available unfurnished, partially furnished or completely furnished. Unfurnished or partially furnished is $5,999 a month with 1 year lease.

Completely furnished price is $6,999 per month with 1 year lease.

Pets are extra $200 per pet per month (restrictions apply)