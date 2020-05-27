405 Calle Alicia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Poised at the end of a private, ocean front cul de sac in the coveted Cyprus Shores community, this residence looks straight out to Cottons Point with unobstructed views all the way up the coastline to Dana Point and out to Catalina & San Clemente Islands. The iconic house holds a slice of history, especially for surf culture, as the previous residence of the late John Severson of Surfer Magazine, and for it’s close proximity of the Nixon Estate, La Casa Pacifica. The rare lot is the largest on the bluff in the neighborhood boasting over 14,700 sq.ft. The mid-century beach house features authentic post and beam ceilings throughout, travertine floors, two outdoor showers, and five bedrooms including a secluded guest quarters. The gourmet chef’s Kitchen is complete with every imaginable appliance from a SubZero refrigerator to a Dynasty oven & gas stove top with griddle, two sinks, a large island, wine fridge, and extensive storage. Step up to the Living Room with a grand fireplace and windows looking over the Pacific Ocean. The Master Retreat is tucked into the side of the cliff and exudes the feeling of being on a boat staring at the waves. The property has over 1,500 sq.ft of wrap around deck with an in ground jacuzzi and room to entertain a plethora of guests. Walk down the private steps to the renown South Gate/Cottons Point beach and just minutes up the beach to the world class surfing at Trestles. Truly a one of kind gem in the beautiful town of San Clemente.