Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

405 Calle Alicia

405 Calle Alicia · No Longer Available
Location

405 Calle Alicia, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Poised at the end of a private, ocean front cul de sac in the coveted Cyprus Shores community, this residence looks straight out to Cottons Point with unobstructed views all the way up the coastline to Dana Point and out to Catalina & San Clemente Islands. The iconic house holds a slice of history, especially for surf culture, as the previous residence of the late John Severson of Surfer Magazine, and for it’s close proximity of the Nixon Estate, La Casa Pacifica. The rare lot is the largest on the bluff in the neighborhood boasting over 14,700 sq.ft. The mid-century beach house features authentic post and beam ceilings throughout, travertine floors, two outdoor showers, and five bedrooms including a secluded guest quarters. The gourmet chef’s Kitchen is complete with every imaginable appliance from a SubZero refrigerator to a Dynasty oven & gas stove top with griddle, two sinks, a large island, wine fridge, and extensive storage. Step up to the Living Room with a grand fireplace and windows looking over the Pacific Ocean. The Master Retreat is tucked into the side of the cliff and exudes the feeling of being on a boat staring at the waves. The property has over 1,500 sq.ft of wrap around deck with an in ground jacuzzi and room to entertain a plethora of guests. Walk down the private steps to the renown South Gate/Cottons Point beach and just minutes up the beach to the world class surfing at Trestles. Truly a one of kind gem in the beautiful town of San Clemente.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Calle Alicia have any available units?
405 Calle Alicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 405 Calle Alicia have?
Some of 405 Calle Alicia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Calle Alicia currently offering any rent specials?
405 Calle Alicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Calle Alicia pet-friendly?
No, 405 Calle Alicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 405 Calle Alicia offer parking?
Yes, 405 Calle Alicia offers parking.
Does 405 Calle Alicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Calle Alicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Calle Alicia have a pool?
No, 405 Calle Alicia does not have a pool.
Does 405 Calle Alicia have accessible units?
No, 405 Calle Alicia does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Calle Alicia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Calle Alicia has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Calle Alicia have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Calle Alicia does not have units with air conditioning.

