332 Camino San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in a senior community (55+) has been update, remodeled and enhance with many amenities to include A/C, new master bathroom and appliances. Plenty of storage space, French doors, natural light throughout, fireplace, large bedrooms, blinds and a patio with direct access from living area. Shopping, entertainment, Dana Point Harbor and restaurants are all within a short distance. There are trails and the beach within minutes for walking while enjoy the cool ocean breezes.

No pets, No smokers, rental fee includes all water, sewer, trash costs and 2 pools.