All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 332 Camino San Clemente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
332 Camino San Clemente
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

332 Camino San Clemente

332 Camino San Clemente · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

332 Camino San Clemente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in a senior community (55+) has been update, remodeled and enhance with many amenities to include A/C, new master bathroom and appliances. Plenty of storage space, French doors, natural light throughout, fireplace, large bedrooms, blinds and a patio with direct access from living area. Shopping, entertainment, Dana Point Harbor and restaurants are all within a short distance. There are trails and the beach within minutes for walking while enjoy the cool ocean breezes.
No pets, No smokers, rental fee includes all water, sewer, trash costs and 2 pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Camino San Clemente have any available units?
332 Camino San Clemente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 332 Camino San Clemente have?
Some of 332 Camino San Clemente's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Camino San Clemente currently offering any rent specials?
332 Camino San Clemente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Camino San Clemente pet-friendly?
No, 332 Camino San Clemente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 332 Camino San Clemente offer parking?
No, 332 Camino San Clemente does not offer parking.
Does 332 Camino San Clemente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Camino San Clemente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Camino San Clemente have a pool?
Yes, 332 Camino San Clemente has a pool.
Does 332 Camino San Clemente have accessible units?
No, 332 Camino San Clemente does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Camino San Clemente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Camino San Clemente has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Camino San Clemente have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Camino San Clemente has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego