319 Calle Familia

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking garage

This stunning ocean view Broadmoor home is ready for you. Light and bright 4-bedroom, 2 bath single level home provides the best that San Clemente has to offer, including panoramic sit-down views of Catalina Island. A gated courtyard leads to your front door and entry. The open living space features a chef’s kitchen, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. Vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting complement the open space design. High-end upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, in-wall surround sound, and central A/C and heat. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line appliances including a double oven and built in microwave.



This home is very private, and offers an ideal layout with three bedrooms on one side of the house and the master on the opposite side. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. The backyard is a perfect place to enjoy spectacular, panoramic ocean views and mesmerizing sunsets. A gas-powered fire pit completes the dream! An attached two car garage offers direct access to the home, as well as washer and dryer hook ups.



The community is well maintained and is near all that San Clemente has to offer. One mile from top rated San Clemente High School. A short ride down the hill provides access to our historic downtown with shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars. The world-famous San Clemente pier, Pacific Ocean, and top-rated surfing is right around the corner. Easy freeway access.