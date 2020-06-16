All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

319 Calle Familia

319 Calle Familia · No Longer Available
Location

319 Calle Familia, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
This stunning ocean view Broadmoor home is ready for you. Light and bright 4-bedroom, 2 bath single level home provides the best that San Clemente has to offer, including panoramic sit-down views of Catalina Island. A gated courtyard leads to your front door and entry. The open living space features a chef’s kitchen, hardwood floors, and a fireplace. Vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting complement the open space design. High-end upgrades include gorgeous hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, in-wall surround sound, and central A/C and heat. The gourmet kitchen includes top of the line appliances including a double oven and built in microwave.

This home is very private, and offers an ideal layout with three bedrooms on one side of the house and the master on the opposite side. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard. The backyard is a perfect place to enjoy spectacular, panoramic ocean views and mesmerizing sunsets. A gas-powered fire pit completes the dream! An attached two car garage offers direct access to the home, as well as washer and dryer hook ups.

The community is well maintained and is near all that San Clemente has to offer. One mile from top rated San Clemente High School. A short ride down the hill provides access to our historic downtown with shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars. The world-famous San Clemente pier, Pacific Ocean, and top-rated surfing is right around the corner. Easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Calle Familia have any available units?
319 Calle Familia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 319 Calle Familia have?
Some of 319 Calle Familia's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Calle Familia currently offering any rent specials?
319 Calle Familia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Calle Familia pet-friendly?
No, 319 Calle Familia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 319 Calle Familia offer parking?
Yes, 319 Calle Familia does offer parking.
Does 319 Calle Familia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Calle Familia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Calle Familia have a pool?
No, 319 Calle Familia does not have a pool.
Does 319 Calle Familia have accessible units?
No, 319 Calle Familia does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Calle Familia have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Calle Familia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Calle Familia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 319 Calle Familia has units with air conditioning.
