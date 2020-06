Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Furnished Pier bowl Condo! - Fully furnished and ready for move in! Walking distance to the beach and Pier in minutes! This stunning three story condo sits just half a mile from the San Clemente Pier bringing in an ocean breeze. Offering serene ocean views from balconies attached to family room and master bedroom. Large master bedroom also offers a walk in shower and bathtub. Kitchen opens up to bright family room making this home welcoming and cozy with a breakfast counter and accommodating bar stools. Upgraded kitchen appliances and hardwood floors throughout with the carpet in the bedrooms. Short term to long term leases available! All utilities included!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5483382)