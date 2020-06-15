307 Calle Delicada

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Enjoy Ocean, Catalina Island, Dana Point and beautiful sunsets from this upgraded home located on a desirable single loaded street. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped grounds this light & bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The chef's kitchen features center island with prep sink, 6 burner stove top, granite counter tops, natural Maple cabinets with lots of storage, skylight and bay window to look out to the courtyard. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings, mirror wall, dual sided gas fireplace, sliding glass doors to access the back patio. This lovely home features hardwood flooring, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, skylights, solar tubes and remodeled master bath. Close to San Clemente beaches, World Famous Surf, beach trails, Outlet Mall and Restaurants.