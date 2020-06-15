All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 307 Calle Delicada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
307 Calle Delicada
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 AM

307 Calle Delicada

307 Calle Delicada · (949) 373-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

307 Calle Delicada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Enjoy Ocean, Catalina Island, Dana Point and beautiful sunsets from this upgraded home located on a desirable single loaded street. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped grounds this light & bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The chef's kitchen features center island with prep sink, 6 burner stove top, granite counter tops, natural Maple cabinets with lots of storage, skylight and bay window to look out to the courtyard. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings, mirror wall, dual sided gas fireplace, sliding glass doors to access the back patio. This lovely home features hardwood flooring, ceramic tile flooring, crown molding, skylights, solar tubes and remodeled master bath. Close to San Clemente beaches, World Famous Surf, beach trails, Outlet Mall and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Calle Delicada have any available units?
307 Calle Delicada has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Calle Delicada have?
Some of 307 Calle Delicada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Calle Delicada currently offering any rent specials?
307 Calle Delicada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Calle Delicada pet-friendly?
No, 307 Calle Delicada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 307 Calle Delicada offer parking?
Yes, 307 Calle Delicada does offer parking.
Does 307 Calle Delicada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Calle Delicada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Calle Delicada have a pool?
No, 307 Calle Delicada does not have a pool.
Does 307 Calle Delicada have accessible units?
No, 307 Calle Delicada does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Calle Delicada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Calle Delicada has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Calle Delicada have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Calle Delicada does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 307 Calle Delicada?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity