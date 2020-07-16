Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

304 Calle Cuervo Available 08/05/20 Stunning Oceanviews from this 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome - STUNNING ocean views from this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in south San Clemente. Gorgeous kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, TONS of cabinets & counter space and built in desk/computer area. Open floor plan with large living room, laminate flooring, fireplace and drop dead ocean views! Enjoy your views on the patio surrounded by lush landscaping. New carpet on stairs and upstairs. Large master with vaulted ceiling and the best view in the house! 2 car oversized garage with washer & dryer lead into your courtyard. Brand new A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer months and a new on-demand tankless water heater.

Presidential Heights II offers multiple pools & spas (one is located just steps from the front door) and beautiful landscaped community. Easy access to spectacular hiking/biking trails, and five minutes from San Clemente beaches and municipal golf course.

Sorry NO Pets (owners are allergic so there's no exceptions). AVAILABLE AUGUST 5TH.

$3695.00/mo rent + $3695.00 security deposit.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: $42.00 application fee per adult 18 and over; 650+ credit scores; total household income must be 2.5x's the monthly rent. Good rental history.

Call/text to schedule your showing today! #949-226-9728 or email Megan@LRSRM.com



LRS REALTY & MANAGEMENT, INC is an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5859916)