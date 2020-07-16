All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

304 Calle Cuervo

304 Calle Cuervo · (818) 884-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Calle Cuervo · Avail. Aug 5

$3,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1744 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
304 Calle Cuervo Available 08/05/20 Stunning Oceanviews from this 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome - STUNNING ocean views from this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in south San Clemente. Gorgeous kitchen remodel with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, TONS of cabinets & counter space and built in desk/computer area. Open floor plan with large living room, laminate flooring, fireplace and drop dead ocean views! Enjoy your views on the patio surrounded by lush landscaping. New carpet on stairs and upstairs. Large master with vaulted ceiling and the best view in the house! 2 car oversized garage with washer & dryer lead into your courtyard. Brand new A/C unit to keep you cool during the summer months and a new on-demand tankless water heater.
Presidential Heights II offers multiple pools & spas (one is located just steps from the front door) and beautiful landscaped community. Easy access to spectacular hiking/biking trails, and five minutes from San Clemente beaches and municipal golf course.
Sorry NO Pets (owners are allergic so there's no exceptions). AVAILABLE AUGUST 5TH.
$3695.00/mo rent + $3695.00 security deposit.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: $42.00 application fee per adult 18 and over; 650+ credit scores; total household income must be 2.5x's the monthly rent. Good rental history.
Call/text to schedule your showing today! #949-226-9728 or email Megan@LRSRM.com

LRS REALTY & MANAGEMENT, INC is an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 304 Calle Cuervo have any available units?
304 Calle Cuervo has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Calle Cuervo have?
Some of 304 Calle Cuervo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Calle Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
304 Calle Cuervo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Calle Cuervo pet-friendly?
No, 304 Calle Cuervo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 304 Calle Cuervo offer parking?
Yes, 304 Calle Cuervo offers parking.
Does 304 Calle Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Calle Cuervo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Calle Cuervo have a pool?
Yes, 304 Calle Cuervo has a pool.
Does 304 Calle Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 304 Calle Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Calle Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Calle Cuervo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Calle Cuervo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Calle Cuervo has units with air conditioning.

