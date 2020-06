2957 Calle Frontera

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage hot tub

HUGH CUSTOM 4 BDRM/3 BATH OCEAN VIEW HOME! MAIN FLOOR LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, CARPETING & TILE SURROUNDING. MAIN FLOOR MASTER SIUTE WITH FIREPLACE & LARGE RECENTLY REMODELED FULL BATH WITH SPA TUB/SHOWER & DOUBLE SUNKS. 2ND BDRM WITH FULL BATH/2 SINKS/TUB ENCLOSURE ON MAIN FLOOR ITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. 3RD BDRM ON MAIN FLOOR WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM ELECTRIC/GAS, SINK & OAK CABINETS. 3-CAR DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE WITH LOTS OF BUILT-IN STORAGE & 2 GARAGE OPENERS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM UPSTAIRS ON 2ND FLOOR WITH LARGE BRICK FIREPLACE, CARPETING WITH TILE TRIM & HIGH WOOD CEILINGS. LARGE FORMAL DINNING ROOM PLUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH WET-BAR, LARGE ISLAND KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS FRIDGE & OVENS, OAK CABINETS/TILE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORING & WALK-IN PANTRY. ALL SURROUNDED BY FRENCH DOORS WITH LARGE WRAP AROUND OCEN-VIEW DECK! OFFICE OR 4TH BDRM ON 2ND FLOOR WITH HIGH WOOD CEILING, TILE & CARPETING AND CLOSET. 3/4 3RD BATH UPSTAIRS ON 2ND FLOOR WITH TILE & CARPETING.