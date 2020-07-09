All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 242 Calle Cuervo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
242 Calle Cuervo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

242 Calle Cuervo

242 Calle Cuervo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

242 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
***Spend Christmas in San Clemente!!!***On a clear night you can see the lights of Avalon from your dining table. Enjoy sit-down Catalina views in comfortable beach cottage furnishings. All utilities included plus Cable TV and internet, Gas range, microwave, refrigerator, pots & pans, linens, washer & dryer-- everything you need for a month or a year stay in San Clemente's Presidential Heights. Sleeps six. Quiet neighborhood, community pool and spa, close to San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and just minutes to new Outlet Mall shopping, surfing, ocean-front restaurants and Del Mar's night life. Your home away from home is awaiting you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Calle Cuervo have any available units?
242 Calle Cuervo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 242 Calle Cuervo have?
Some of 242 Calle Cuervo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Calle Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
242 Calle Cuervo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Calle Cuervo pet-friendly?
No, 242 Calle Cuervo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 242 Calle Cuervo offer parking?
No, 242 Calle Cuervo does not offer parking.
Does 242 Calle Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Calle Cuervo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Calle Cuervo have a pool?
Yes, 242 Calle Cuervo has a pool.
Does 242 Calle Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 242 Calle Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Calle Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Calle Cuervo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Calle Cuervo have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Calle Cuervo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College