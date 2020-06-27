235 Avenida Montalvo

Amenities
Beach Close, Furnished, Town Home In Prime Location Of Southwest, San Clemente. Available for up to May 31, 2020. Is 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom w/2,100 square feet of living space and Ocean View from top of stairs & One Bedroom. The Kitchen Features Travertine Counters & Floors, Recessed Canned Lighting & a Breakfast Nook. The Appliances include a Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer. Just off the Bright Dinning Room area is a Nice Balcony. The Cozy Living Room includes a Gas Burning Fireplace. The Townhouse has a total of Four Bedrooms, w/Bedroom at Ground Level where Pool Table & Laundry area. Three Bedrooms on Top Level. Total of Two & Half Bathrooms & Two Car Attached Garage. Great San Clemente Location w/Calafia State Beach, Park & Pacific Ocean with-in Walking Distance. Submit on Pets.