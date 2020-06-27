All apartments in San Clemente
235 Avenida Montalvo

235 Avenida Montalvo · No Longer Available
Location

235 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beach Close, Furnished, Town Home In Prime Location Of Southwest, San Clemente. Available for up to May 31, 2020. Is 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom w/2,100 square feet of living space and Ocean View from top of stairs & One Bedroom. The Kitchen Features Travertine Counters & Floors, Recessed Canned Lighting & a Breakfast Nook. The Appliances include a Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer. Just off the Bright Dinning Room area is a Nice Balcony. The Cozy Living Room includes a Gas Burning Fireplace. The Townhouse has a total of Four Bedrooms, w/Bedroom at Ground Level where Pool Table & Laundry area. Three Bedrooms on Top Level. Total of Two & Half Bathrooms & Two Car Attached Garage. Great San Clemente Location w/Calafia State Beach, Park & Pacific Ocean with-in Walking Distance. Submit on Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Avenida Montalvo have any available units?
235 Avenida Montalvo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 235 Avenida Montalvo have?
Some of 235 Avenida Montalvo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Avenida Montalvo currently offering any rent specials?
235 Avenida Montalvo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Avenida Montalvo pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Avenida Montalvo is pet friendly.
Does 235 Avenida Montalvo offer parking?
Yes, 235 Avenida Montalvo offers parking.
Does 235 Avenida Montalvo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Avenida Montalvo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Avenida Montalvo have a pool?
No, 235 Avenida Montalvo does not have a pool.
Does 235 Avenida Montalvo have accessible units?
No, 235 Avenida Montalvo does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Avenida Montalvo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Avenida Montalvo has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Avenida Montalvo have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Avenida Montalvo does not have units with air conditioning.
