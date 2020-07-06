All apartments in San Clemente
234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano
234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano

234 Avenida Vista Oceano · No Longer Available
Location

234 Avenida Vista Oceano, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Come and see this beautiful home located in the prestigious gated community of Cyprus Cove! The home features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen with a Teppanyaki grill! A 600 gallon saltwater tank with tropical fish. High ceilings with crown molding. Formal living and dining room. The bathrooms have granite/tile showers and counters. Tile floors though out with wood and carpet floors in bedrooms and upstairs. A very large master bedroom with a deck to lounge and a see through fireplace into a large master bath. Also a very large walk in closet with built in cabinets and much more. San Clemente living at its finest. Private beach access for surfing all the finest beaches San Clemente has to offer. Community pool & Spa, Tennis courts. A short two mile drive to shopping and dining in picturesque downtown San Clemente.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano have any available units?
234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano have?
Some of 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano pet-friendly?
No, 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano offer parking?
Yes, 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano offers parking.
Does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano have a pool?
Yes, 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano has a pool.
Does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano have accessible units?
No, 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano does not have units with air conditioning.

