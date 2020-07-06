234 Avenida Vista Del Oceano

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Come and see this beautiful home located in the prestigious gated community of Cyprus Cove! The home features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen with a Teppanyaki grill! A 600 gallon saltwater tank with tropical fish. High ceilings with crown molding. Formal living and dining room. The bathrooms have granite/tile showers and counters. Tile floors though out with wood and carpet floors in bedrooms and upstairs. A very large master bedroom with a deck to lounge and a see through fireplace into a large master bath. Also a very large walk in closet with built in cabinets and much more. San Clemente living at its finest. Private beach access for surfing all the finest beaches San Clemente has to offer. Community pool & Spa, Tennis courts. A short two mile drive to shopping and dining in picturesque downtown San Clemente.