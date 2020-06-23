All apartments in San Clemente
215 Avenida Del Poniente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 Avenida Del Poniente

215 Avenida Del Poniente · No Longer Available
Location

215 Avenida Del Poniente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute San Clemente remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath Beach home, single level, $3150 per month with spacious decks and rear yard,2 parking garages, close to beaches and beach trail and town. Call Susan McCabe First Team RE 949-285-1306 Bre#00603987 - 215 Avenida del Poniente.
Totally redone, wood plank floors, new kitchen w/quartz counters, new appliances, New Redwood decking, Close to Las Palmas Elementary and Max Berg Park and shops downtown. Call or Text SUSAN MCCABE -949-285-1306 First Team Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Avenida Del Poniente have any available units?
215 Avenida Del Poniente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 215 Avenida Del Poniente have?
Some of 215 Avenida Del Poniente's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Avenida Del Poniente currently offering any rent specials?
215 Avenida Del Poniente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Avenida Del Poniente pet-friendly?
No, 215 Avenida Del Poniente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 215 Avenida Del Poniente offer parking?
Yes, 215 Avenida Del Poniente does offer parking.
Does 215 Avenida Del Poniente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Avenida Del Poniente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Avenida Del Poniente have a pool?
No, 215 Avenida Del Poniente does not have a pool.
Does 215 Avenida Del Poniente have accessible units?
No, 215 Avenida Del Poniente does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Avenida Del Poniente have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Avenida Del Poniente have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with air conditioning.
