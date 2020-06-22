Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
211 Calle Seville - A
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
211 Calle Seville - A
211 S Calle Seville
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
211 S Calle Seville, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Pier Bowl Area, Downtown. Coin laundry.
Sorry no pet building
Walk to beach and town peak ocean view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have any available units?
211 Calle Seville - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 211 Calle Seville - A have?
Some of 211 Calle Seville - A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 211 Calle Seville - A currently offering any rent specials?
211 Calle Seville - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Calle Seville - A pet-friendly?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A offer parking?
Yes, 211 Calle Seville - A does offer parking.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have a pool?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not have a pool.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have accessible units?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Calle Seville - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not have units with air conditioning.
