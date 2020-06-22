All apartments in San Clemente
211 Calle Seville - A
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

211 Calle Seville - A

211 S Calle Seville · No Longer Available
Location

211 S Calle Seville, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Pier Bowl Area, Downtown. Coin laundry.
Sorry no pet building
Walk to beach and town peak ocean view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Calle Seville - A have any available units?
211 Calle Seville - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 211 Calle Seville - A have?
Some of 211 Calle Seville - A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Calle Seville - A currently offering any rent specials?
211 Calle Seville - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Calle Seville - A pet-friendly?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A offer parking?
Yes, 211 Calle Seville - A does offer parking.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have a pool?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not have a pool.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have accessible units?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Calle Seville - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Calle Seville - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Calle Seville - A does not have units with air conditioning.
