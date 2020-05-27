All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
201 Calle Botanico
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

201 Calle Botanico

201 Calle Botanico · No Longer Available
Location

201 Calle Botanico, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious ocean view home, located on a corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Light and bright living room that flows seamlessly into the formal dining room. Featuring wide plank rustic maple wood floors throughout the entire ground level. The fully appointed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances including a Bosch double convection oven, 6 burner stove, and oversized island with wrap around seating is the perfect place to gather while meals are being prepared. An adjacent family room, complete with a fireplace and surround sound, creates an amazing atmosphere for movie nights; while the double doors leading out to the backyard, also equipped with speakers, makes for the ideal indoor-outdoor entertainers’ home. The private backyard also features a built-in BBQ, glass fire pit, putting green, and a stacked stone raised flower bed. Enjoy all this plus stunning ocean views that can also be seen from the second story deck, off the master bedroom. Additionally, you can take a soak in the bathtub in the master bath while enjoying an ocean view. Additional features for this home include a 2-car garage, TWO GROUND LEVEL BEDROOMS, two additional upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, crown molding and plantation blinds throughout the home, lighted ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and a downstairs laundry room. Access to all of Talega's amenities and close to shopping, dining and excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Calle Botanico have any available units?
201 Calle Botanico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 201 Calle Botanico have?
Some of 201 Calle Botanico's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Calle Botanico currently offering any rent specials?
201 Calle Botanico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Calle Botanico pet-friendly?
No, 201 Calle Botanico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 201 Calle Botanico offer parking?
Yes, 201 Calle Botanico offers parking.
Does 201 Calle Botanico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Calle Botanico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Calle Botanico have a pool?
No, 201 Calle Botanico does not have a pool.
Does 201 Calle Botanico have accessible units?
No, 201 Calle Botanico does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Calle Botanico have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Calle Botanico does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Calle Botanico have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Calle Botanico does not have units with air conditioning.
