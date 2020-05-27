201 Calle Botanico

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking putting green bbq/grill garage

Spacious ocean view home, located on a corner lot of a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood. Light and bright living room that flows seamlessly into the formal dining room. Featuring wide plank rustic maple wood floors throughout the entire ground level. The fully appointed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances including a Bosch double convection oven, 6 burner stove, and oversized island with wrap around seating is the perfect place to gather while meals are being prepared. An adjacent family room, complete with a fireplace and surround sound, creates an amazing atmosphere for movie nights; while the double doors leading out to the backyard, also equipped with speakers, makes for the ideal indoor-outdoor entertainers’ home. The private backyard also features a built-in BBQ, glass fire pit, putting green, and a stacked stone raised flower bed. Enjoy all this plus stunning ocean views that can also be seen from the second story deck, off the master bedroom. Additionally, you can take a soak in the bathtub in the master bath while enjoying an ocean view. Additional features for this home include a 2-car garage, TWO GROUND LEVEL BEDROOMS, two additional upstairs bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, crown molding and plantation blinds throughout the home, lighted ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and a downstairs laundry room. Access to all of Talega's amenities and close to shopping, dining and excellent schools.