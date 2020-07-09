All apartments in San Clemente
1805 S Ola Vista
1805 S Ola Vista

1805 South Ola Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1805 South Ola Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Located in the heart of Southwest San Clemente, between Riviera and Lost Winds, sits this turn key 3 bedroom residence that is complete with ocean views, a two car garage, two decks, a patio, and a spacious backyard. The house offers a large Family Room adjacent to the updated Kitchen, a Master bedroom with and a beautifully remodeled bathroom and closet, and two other nice sized bedrooms share a completely remodeled full bathroom. The bonus room and sitting area by the fireplace are great spaces to be used as an office, play room, media room, or an extra space to sleep guests. The backyard and balconies are perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying the San Clemente sunshine. Incredible storage space that runs the length of the top deck and is accessible via the lower deck. With ocean views from the Family Room, Kitchen, and Master bedroom, authentic post and beam ceilings, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and lots of windows to allow natural light and ocean breezes to spill in, the home is the perfect combination of updated with desirable beach house features. Easy walking or bike riding distance to San Clemente’s favorite local beaches. Only a 5 minute drive to Avenida Del Mar which features San Clemente’s finest restaurants and shops. Close proximity to Concordia Elementary School, 5 freeway, and world class surfing at Trestles. Get in this awesome beach house for the New Year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 S Ola Vista have any available units?
1805 S Ola Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1805 S Ola Vista have?
Some of 1805 S Ola Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 S Ola Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1805 S Ola Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 S Ola Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1805 S Ola Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1805 S Ola Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1805 S Ola Vista offers parking.
Does 1805 S Ola Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 S Ola Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 S Ola Vista have a pool?
No, 1805 S Ola Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1805 S Ola Vista have accessible units?
No, 1805 S Ola Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 S Ola Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 S Ola Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 S Ola Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 S Ola Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

