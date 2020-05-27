All apartments in San Clemente
Location

18 Paseo Verde, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to a gorgeous golf-course view town-home that is turnkey, beautifully upgraded and located in fabulous San Clemente's Talega community! Enjoy the serenity of living on the golf-course in this light, bright, large outdoor patio home. This home has beautiful traventine flooring, white cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings with recessed lighting, two-car garage, inside laundry room; Plus HIGHLY DESIRABLE MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM SUITE! Master bedroom features walk-in closet, tub, shower and dual sink vanity. Association Pool, Spa and Clubhouse. Walk to to Ralphs Fresh Fare, popular restaurants and Award Winning Schools!
Good Credit only; Pets are subject to approval; $100 extra rent per pet;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Paseo Verde have any available units?
18 Paseo Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 18 Paseo Verde have?
Some of 18 Paseo Verde's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Paseo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
18 Paseo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Paseo Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Paseo Verde is pet friendly.
Does 18 Paseo Verde offer parking?
Yes, 18 Paseo Verde offers parking.
Does 18 Paseo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Paseo Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Paseo Verde have a pool?
Yes, 18 Paseo Verde has a pool.
Does 18 Paseo Verde have accessible units?
No, 18 Paseo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Paseo Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Paseo Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Paseo Verde have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Paseo Verde does not have units with air conditioning.
