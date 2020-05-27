All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

1701 Colina Terrestre

1701 Colina Terrestre · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Colina Terrestre, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5 bedroom Reserve West, corner lot home w/open floorplan & large, private backyard! Spacious 3,112SF home includes light & bright living space that incorporates the formal entry, adjoining living & dining rooms, great room that opens to family room, main floor bedroom w/full bath, & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, built-in GE® Monogram refrigerator, Dacor® gas cooktop, vent hood, Dacor® convection oven, microwave, & dishwasher. Note the under cabinet lighting, granite island w/bar stool seating, & desk area! Comfortable family room w/fireplace & mantel, surround sound speakers, & view of backyard. Upstairs master suite w/walk out balcony & large walk-in closet. Master bath offers dual sinks, luxurious soaking tub, & separate shower enclosure. 3 more secondary upstairs bedrooms; one w/bath ensuite, & one w/study retreat area. Still upstairs find built-in desk study area, hall bathroom w/dual sinks and shower over tub. Dedicated laundry room has counters, sink, & upper cabinets. Enjoy wood shutters, recessed lighting, crown molding, Nest® system, & ceiling fans throughout! Relax in the private backyard: covered patio from master balcony, stamped concrete, mature landscape, expansive grass area, generous side yards, lighting system, all backing the lush HOA greenbelt. 3 car direct access garage. Walk to Reserve resort pool, spa, park, & fields. Submit for pets. Possession approx 9/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Colina Terrestre have any available units?
1701 Colina Terrestre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1701 Colina Terrestre have?
Some of 1701 Colina Terrestre's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Colina Terrestre currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Colina Terrestre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Colina Terrestre pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Colina Terrestre is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Colina Terrestre offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Colina Terrestre offers parking.
Does 1701 Colina Terrestre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Colina Terrestre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Colina Terrestre have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Colina Terrestre has a pool.
Does 1701 Colina Terrestre have accessible units?
No, 1701 Colina Terrestre does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Colina Terrestre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Colina Terrestre has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Colina Terrestre have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Colina Terrestre does not have units with air conditioning.
