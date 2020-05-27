1701 Colina Terrestre

Amenities

5 bedroom Reserve West, corner lot home w/open floorplan & large, private backyard! Spacious 3,112SF home includes light & bright living space that incorporates the formal entry, adjoining living & dining rooms, great room that opens to family room, main floor bedroom w/full bath, & gourmet kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, built-in GE® Monogram refrigerator, Dacor® gas cooktop, vent hood, Dacor® convection oven, microwave, & dishwasher. Note the under cabinet lighting, granite island w/bar stool seating, & desk area! Comfortable family room w/fireplace & mantel, surround sound speakers, & view of backyard. Upstairs master suite w/walk out balcony & large walk-in closet. Master bath offers dual sinks, luxurious soaking tub, & separate shower enclosure. 3 more secondary upstairs bedrooms; one w/bath ensuite, & one w/study retreat area. Still upstairs find built-in desk study area, hall bathroom w/dual sinks and shower over tub. Dedicated laundry room has counters, sink, & upper cabinets. Enjoy wood shutters, recessed lighting, crown molding, Nest® system, & ceiling fans throughout! Relax in the private backyard: covered patio from master balcony, stamped concrete, mature landscape, expansive grass area, generous side yards, lighting system, all backing the lush HOA greenbelt. 3 car direct access garage. Walk to Reserve resort pool, spa, park, & fields. Submit for pets. Possession approx 9/1/19.